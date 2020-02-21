Trias Price Hits $0.0008 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Trias has a total market cap of $957,201.00 and approximately $4.33 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Trias token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.02960098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About Trias

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. Trias' official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

