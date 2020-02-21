TrustVerse 24-Hour Volume Tops $610,445.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $610,445.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00480639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $630.83 or 0.06533289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00068648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027721 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005112 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.