TUI (LON:TUI) Earns “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut TUI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,016.43 ($13.37).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 847.60 ($11.15) on Friday. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090 ($14.34). The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 880.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 924.49.

TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

