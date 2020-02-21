Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.98.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,693,504. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,424,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,072,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,992,382 shares of company stock valued at $685,033,828.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

