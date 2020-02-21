UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,019.62 ($39.72).

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN stock opened at GBX 3,319 ($43.66) on Friday. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,201 ($42.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,964.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,433.54.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.