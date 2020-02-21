UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.26) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WPP to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.34).

WPP stock opened at GBX 978 ($12.87) on Friday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,007.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 988.91.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

