UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MGGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 736 ($9.68) to GBX 799 ($10.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 597.27 ($7.86).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 620.40 ($8.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 671.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 638.17. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

