UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.38 ($2.10).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

LON RTN opened at GBX 129.30 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $638.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.