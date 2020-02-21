UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTEC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.36 ($2.66).

CTEC opened at GBX 216 ($2.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.94. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

