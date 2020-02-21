UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank cut William Hill to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. William Hill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 237.54 ($3.12).

William Hill stock opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

