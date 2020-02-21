Unibright (UBT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002143 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Liquid and Bilaxy. Unibright has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and $1.04 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.02994088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bilaxy, IDEX, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.