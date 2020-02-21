UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0016 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $174,464.00 and approximately $6,073.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

