Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.75. 2,077,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

