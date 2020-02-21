Universa (UTNP) Hits Market Cap of $4.63 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Universa has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. Universa has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $3,111.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

