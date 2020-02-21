UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $0.95 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $953.92 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00009848 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00762841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

