Uptrennd Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,098.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Uptrennd has a market cap of $517,252.00 and $59,098.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017121 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00274158 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000690 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,149,706 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.