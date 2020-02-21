Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004226 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00481144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.33 or 0.06565772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00068969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010318 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, IDAX, Livecoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.