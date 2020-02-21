Utrust Market Cap Hits $6.67 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $780,472.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.02967286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00227851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.