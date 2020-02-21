Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $84.17 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

