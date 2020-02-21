Verge Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Verge has a market cap of $72.36 million and $1.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00753179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000983 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027623 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,184,383,159 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, YoBit, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

