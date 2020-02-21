Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.75.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $169.39 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $122.44 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,132 shares of company stock worth $21,217,951. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.