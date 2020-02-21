Viacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128,423.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $128,423.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, Upbit and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00752578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,503 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Coinroom, Binance, YoBit, OOOBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

