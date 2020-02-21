VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $285,911.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin's official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

