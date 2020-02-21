Virtacoin (VTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $1,257.00 and $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.