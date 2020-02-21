Vistra Energy (VST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Vistra Energy has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

