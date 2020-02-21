Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €30.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.31 ($36.41).

Shares of EPA:VIV traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, hitting €25.11 ($29.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.16. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

