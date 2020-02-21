W Green Pay (WGP) Price Tops $0.0421 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $570,784.00 and approximately $45,619.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.02967286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00227851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,561,553 tokens. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

