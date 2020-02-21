Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $7,576.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,201,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,822,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

