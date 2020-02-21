WandX Hits Market Cap of $88,404.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One WandX token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. WandX has a total market cap of $88,404.00 and $6.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00491338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.99 or 0.06544455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027745 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010303 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WAND is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

