Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Shares of WM stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,512 shares of company stock worth $11,307,712 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.