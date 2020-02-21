Wavesbet (WBET) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $94,936.00 and $36,046.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018281 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00275299 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000687 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

