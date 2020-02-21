Wayfair (W) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Citigroup raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $160,340.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

