Webchain (WEB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Coinroom, ChaoEX and RaisEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00848105 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001874 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Webchain

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, ChaoEX , RaisEX, EscoDEX, STEX and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.