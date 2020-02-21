Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.49 million and a PE ratio of -17.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

