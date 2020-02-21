Wedbush Boosts ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Price Target to $13.00

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 65,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,216. ZIX has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.45 million, a P/E ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at $6,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ZIX by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 433,991 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ZIX by 3,056.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 430,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 417,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ZIX by 1,180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 322,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 296,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIX by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

