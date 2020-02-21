Wedbush Increases National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $10.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NCMI traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 1,638,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,069. The stock has a market cap of $628.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

