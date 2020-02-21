Wedbush Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $60.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of FND traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $55.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,169 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,875,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 422,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,574,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

