Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Given Media Sentiment Score of -2.80

Press coverage about Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Weed earned a coverage optimism score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,829. Weed has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Weed Company Profile

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

