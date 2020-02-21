Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HubSpot (HUBS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS):

2/13/2020 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $178.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – HubSpot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00.

2/13/2020 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – HubSpot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $1.53. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $194.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.15. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

