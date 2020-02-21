Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Insmed (INSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM):

2/18/2020 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

2/7/2020 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/5/2020 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $33.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Insmed had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/2/2020 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Shares of INSM opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $1,785,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Insmed by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Insmed by 30.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 7.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 984,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

