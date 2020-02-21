Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital lifted their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,601.06 ($21.06).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,333 ($17.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.67. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,420.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,423.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.