WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WesBanco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

