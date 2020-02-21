Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 148,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,300. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

