Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd alerts:

NYSE:GDO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.35. 14,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.