Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE EHI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 241,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

