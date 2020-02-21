Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HIX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 226,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

