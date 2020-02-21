Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:SBI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 28,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

