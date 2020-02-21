Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PAI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

