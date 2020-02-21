Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years.

DMO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,197. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

In related news, Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $49,225.20.

About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

