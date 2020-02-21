Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MTT)

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust alerts:

NYSE MTT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.40. 29,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,806. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.